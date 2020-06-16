Tuesday evening forecast June 16th

Local Forecast

Other than some low clouds and fog across the coasts and coastal valleys, mostly clear skies will prevail through Thursday with temperatures near normal. For Friday through the weekend, warmer conditions are expected with less low cloud cover.

South of Point Conception strong onshore wind is keeping June gloom along the coast. Clearing is very slow along the coast while inland and north of Point Conception there was a good amount of sunshine.

Wednesday, marine inversion will remain deep as weak eddy spins up. So, expect another round of widespread stratus south of Point Conception. For the Central Coast, some weak northeasterly flow tonight will keep stratus much more limited, likely just impacting the Santa Maria and Lompoc areas.

For Wednesday night through Friday, continued onshore flow will generate night/morning low clouds. Afternoon skies are expected to remain mostly clear through Friday.

Wind will be gusty at times but are expected to stay below advisory levels.

As for temperatures, expect minor fluctuations from day-to-day, based on whims of the marine influence. However, generally, temperatures should remain a couple degrees within normal levels through Friday. Primarily in the mid 70s along the coast and low 80s in the Santa Ynez Valley, and near 90 in Paso.