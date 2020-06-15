Monday evening forecast June 15th

Local Forecast

Monday we had warmer temperatures a sunny afternoon and gusty winds. Later this week we will see a return of cloud cover in the morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon.

This week we have a typical June forecast for the area over the next few days. South of Point Conception, the combination of cyclonic flow aloft, onshore flow and forecast eddy circulations, stratus should become more extensive across the coastal and valley areas each night. With onshore gradients forecast to be rather strong in the afternoon hours, some beach areas may see limited clearing by Wednesday/Thursday. North of Point Conception, the stratus forecast is a bit more challenging and confidence in development/extent of stratus/fog in rather low.

As for temperatures, coastal and coastal valley areas will cool a few degrees on Tuesday due to increased marine influence with temperatures remaining relatively persistent Wednesday and Thursday. For interior sections, expect several degrees of cooling on Tuesday, but then some warming Wednesday/Thursday. Overall, just very seasonable temperatures for mid-June.



As for winds, we are seeing gusty conditions along the Central Coast, it is expected to get calmer overnight but pick back up Tuesday morning through sunset. The Santa Barbara south coast is not expecting gusty conditions but the north winds will impact Refugio and Gaviota as well.

The above June pattern is expected to stick around through the week.