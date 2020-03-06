Friday evening forecast – March 6th

Local Forecast

The first of two storm systems will move over us this weekend. We can expect light rain showers Saturday and spotty showers are still possible Sunday. It will also be cool and windy this weekend with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The second storm system will bring much better chances for heavier, more widespread rain Monday through Wednesday, with gradually decreasing clouds Thursday. 1-3" of rain will be possible. Impacts include a potential for thunderstorms, gusty winds and minor flooding.

Daytime highs will be much more seasonable for all areas through late next week due to the incoming late winter storms. Most highs will be in the 60s, with a few upper 50s and lower 70s possible. Overnight lows will remain milder than average most days due to our increased cloud cover most of the next week. Lows will remain in the 40s and lower 50s.