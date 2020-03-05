Thursday evening forecast – March 5th

Local Forecast

Coastal low clouds and fog are expected tonight into Friday morning. Partly cloudy and slightly cooler conditions are expected Friday afternoon, with increasing clouds across the area Friday night. A weak low pressure system will bring a chance of light showers and cooler temperatures through the weekend, with more significant rain possible Monday through Wednesday next week.

Friday we will start off with low clouds and patchy fog. Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the valleys by the afternoon, with some stubborn clouds holding along the coast. Temperatures will be cooler than Thursday with highs in the 60s along the coast and getting up to 70 in the valleys.

The weekend forecast remains tricky because the trough moving in is very weak with minimal forcing mechanisms to generate much precipitation. Saturday looks pretty gloomy with lots of clouds and some light showers at times but more so in the mountains and central coast. Can't rule out precipitation anywhere but amounts will be light and have minimal impact.

Sunday looks a little less gloomy as the trough has moved east and models are a little drier. Likely a little warmer as well as many areas should see at least a little sunshine.

An upper low moving into the eastern Pacific Monday will be tapping into a long fetch of moisture and we are expected to start seeing this in our area Monday with an increasing chance of showers moving in from the southwest. This will begin a roughly three day stretch of wet weather that models seem to think will peak in intensity Tuesday as the upper low moves right overhead. Amounts should be 1-3".