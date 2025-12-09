Skip to Content
Heat continues Wednesday, warm through the weekend

Published 2:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure and offshore winds continue Wednesday as we will be within the peak of this week's heat event.

High 70s and 80s can be expected again Wednesday with clear skies.

Mostly clear conditions will last through Friday as high pressure weakens and modest cooling arrives.

We will be back into the high 60s over the weekend with morning clouds and fog likely to redevelop.

There is a chance for another warmup next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

