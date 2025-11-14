Major storm Saturday, tracking multiple systems next week

Intensifying rainfall is on the way Friday night. Another Flood Watch goes into effect for Santa Maria and southward, this alert will last through late Saturday evening. The National Weather Service states, ample roadway flooding and closures possible. Rockslides and mudslides are also a large concern at this time. The next significant deluge of rainfall arrives early Saturday morning. This will be an all day system of moderate to heavy rain. Due to prolonged periods of heavy showers, major flooding concerns arise. Santa Barbara and south will likely add another 2-3 inches of rain on top of an already saturated ground. Winds may down trees and power lines. If possible, stay inside. Temperatures will hold into the 60s. Waves and rip currents will be intense for west facing beaches.

More light showers appear Sunday with breezy winds at times. Likely on and off lighter rain and minimally impactful. We may add another tenth of an inch or so. This is a needed break from the last two storms. Use caution as thunderstorms could still pop up and bring heavy, fast moving cells. It will be cool, cloudy and windy throughout the evening.

As we track through Monday, another large set of showers arrive. This will bring heavy rain through the area early, around the time of your morning commute. Use caution and take it slowly, this will be a line of thunderstorms and heavy rain embedded. We hold with a soggy pattern through the week. Another spike in rain chances arrives Thursday. Still more data to come, tune in over the weekend for the latest.