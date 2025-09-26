Weekend rainstorm chances, more rain next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It will be cool and misty this weekend along the coast with inland thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s.

My FutureTrack Radar shows very light rain Saturday morning for the South Coast, Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountain storms in the afternoon, with more light rain for our Central and South Coasts Sunday. Inland flash flooding is possible with the potential for rainfall rates to reach over .5 inches per hour.

Coastal rainfall amounts will be mostly light, under a tenth of an inch. However, due to offshore winds, inland cells of heavy rain may pass near or through the coast with very gusty winds possible.

Cloud coverage will be dense with only brief pockets of sunshine this weekend.

One or two large cold fronts brewing over Alaska will drop southeast from the northwest next week. These will keep us cool and cloudy through the first half of the week with more light rain chances on Tuesday - mostly for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with under a quarter inch of rain expected.

We will dry out and warm up late next week.