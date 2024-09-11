Wind alerts issued, cooler weather for Thursday

The weather shifts from heat to cooler weather this week. It will bring much needed relief from the extreme heat the Central Coast has experienced.

Onshore flow increases significantly, resulting in cooler temperatures and winds. A high wind warning in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday for the Gaviota Coast. Wind speeds are expected to be 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The wind gusts will be the main concern, especially for high profile vehicles and items that can be easily blown over.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 11 a.m. on Thursday for the Santa Barbara county central beaches, interior mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura county, as well as cities like Lompoc and Vandenberg. While wind speeds will be 20-35 mph, isolated wind gusts will be close to 55 mph.

Despite the winds into Thursday morning, the rest of Thursday is expected to be calm as temperatures continue to be on the cooler side. Low clouds will linger for the beach communities, but will clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures for Thursday will be in the low 70s for the coasts and 80s inland.

We're tracking the first rain fall of the season, due to a low pressure system from the Pacific Northwest. Although it is a little early to read how much rain however, we are seeing a 30% chance of scattered showers on Monday for Lompoc and Santa Barbara. First Alert Weather will be tracking the rain over the next couple of days.