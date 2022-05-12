Periods of gusty winds this evening…

After a cool start to your Thursday, temperatures have rebounded into the mid to upper 70s, and even low 80s in some areas.

High pressure will continue to built throughout Thursday evening, and as a result we will once again start to see periods of gusty winds. There is a wind advisory in place from 6 PM to 9 AM Friday for the Santa Barbara County interior mountains. There’s also a wind advisory for the SBC southwestern coast and Santa Ynez Mountains western range. Winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.



Temperatures will continue to warm about 10 to 15 degrees above normal on Friday. There will also be areas of gusty winds.

Sunday will be slightly cooler as a trough approaches from the west and onshore flow returns.