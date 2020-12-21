Monday evening forecast December 21st

Weather

A significant cool down arrives Tuesday as our onshore flow increases. This will bring more coastal clouds and areas of fog. The pattern will shift midweek with the return of Santa Ana winds Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm near average but this will also bring concern for fire weather. The temperatures will cool into the weekend with a chance of rain Friday night into Saturday. The storm is expected to bring the best chance of rain to areas north of Point Conception.

Due to a very dry and warm air mass locations warmed well above average. Daytime highs in the 70s to 80s across the interior valleys and coastal areas. As onshore flow strengthens temperatures will begin to cool down on Tuesday. Daytime highs expected to range in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Critical fire weather will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with gusty Santa Ana winds. Strong winds and dry fuels will allow for a Fire Weather Watch to be in effect along San Luis Obispo interior valleys and Ventura County.

The weather pattern will be quiet and dry on Friday. With an upper low moving into the Central Coast into Saturday. This will bring a chance for light showers with up to a quarter inch in accumulation expected.