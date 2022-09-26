Candidates prepare for California 24th Congressional District Race ahead of November Elections

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There are two candidates on the ballot for the US Congress in the 24th district race.

Incumbent Democratic congressman Salud Carbajal and republican Brad Allen are getting ready for the race in the November General Election.

Why are you running for office?

"To make sure the priorities, the values and the needs of the Central Coast are front and center, and to continue to ensure that the legislation we passed in Washington is considerate of the needs of the Central Coast," said Carbajal.

"I look at what’s happening in our country in the last 18 months with inflation. Food is at 30 percent. Rents are up. Gas is doubled. Crime is up. Problems in our education. And I felt like I had to do something," said Allen.

What are some of your greatest accomplishments?

Carbajal said one of his major accomplishments was "being able to move significant legislation that brings investments to the Central Coast."

"For example, infrastructure. We moved legislation forward that will now bring resources to modernize our infrastructure. Our roads. Our bridges. Broadband activity. Drought assistance. Fire prevention assistance," said Carbajal.

As a pediatric heart surgeon, Allen said his greatest accomplishments were done in medicine.

“My greatest accomplishments are being able to … I’m a doer. I solve problems and I can bring people together to solve a complex problem and bring a solution to it," said Allen.

What do you believe the community needs most right now?

Carbajal believes the community needs to work assertively to bring down costs of living.

"Cost for food, cost for gas and energy, costs for childcare and housing and to make sure we continue to do everything to ensure that families can get ahead during this time of inflation," said Carbajal.

Allen believes the community needs a leader who represents them.

“By being a problem solver and by being somebody who comes from the real world, the community needs somebody to solve the problems. We have a high inflation increase, crime, education issues, the immigration problems, and all of those things," said Allen.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

“I think what I want voters to know most about me is that I’m a good listener and I have been fighting for the priorities of the Central Coast here in Washington, in a way that meets our needs and helps us address the challenges that we are facing day in and day out," said Carbajal.

"What I want people to know about me is having come from the world and having worked in private practice and The private sector … I will look at it that way. These guys don’t. The professional politicians are they know how to do his tax spend and regulate," said Allen.

Carbajal, who first won the position in 2016, has been reelected every two years since.

The congressional seat represents Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and part of Ventura County.

The General Election is set for Tuesday, November 8.