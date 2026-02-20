Sunny weekend, warm next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We are clearing out from this week's storm clouds for a sunny and mild weekend.

We will be in the low to mid 60s on Saturday, warming up 5 or more degrees into the high 60s on Sunday with calm offshore winds and strengthening high pressure.

Starting Monday, we will be heating up into the 70s for most of next week.

Next week's rain chances have nearly diminished with only slight rain chances for some northern and coastal areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, such as San Luis Obispo and Five Cities. It will be cloudy for most of the region those days with a boost in humidity as a atmospheric river funnels just north of our region.

We will likely finish off February with warm and dry weather.