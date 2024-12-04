Slightly warmer temperatures on Thursday, sunny and warm for the weekend

The first half of the work week for December started off on the cooler side, but as we head into the second half, temperatures will begin to warm. Beginning Thursday high pressure moves just outside the Central Coast once again and parks itself there through the end of the week.

Winds shift offshore and will be north easterly winds, resulting in warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. Winds will be periodically gusty through the weekend, but will be below advisory levels. Speeds increase slightly Saturday, warming temperatures a couple degrees, so start making those beach plans. Thursday temperatures for the coasts remain a couple degrees below average and for the valleys and inland areas, will remain 4-8 degrees above average. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s for the coasts, 70s for the valleys and high 60s to low 70s for the inland areas. Overnight and early morning lows will continue to be chilly, so definitely keep those sweaters out, however by midday you can shed that extra layer.

Plenty of events to look forward to this weekend! The Santa Maria Parade of Lights is Saturday evening and weather conditions will be chilly. The Santa to the Sea half marathon in Oxnard is Sunday morning, and temperatures cool slightly by Sunday, so if you're standing by and cheering on, you may need a sweater. Holidays at Paseo Nuevo is also on Saturday, day time highs will be warm and sunny, but by the evening temperatures cool and festive sweater will be needed.