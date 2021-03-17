Historic Enos House makeover underway

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - When you’re driving down Bradley Road, it’s hard to miss Santa Maria’s most famous house.



Built in 1871, The historic Enos House stands alone in the middle of an open field.



"You know it has a lot of history here in town, especially with many Santa Marians, and so it’s important for us to preserve that," says Brett Fulgoni with the City of Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department.



While the 149-year-old house may not look like much right now, that’s all about to change.



"All the work that nobody is seeing. It's all the work that's going to keep the building up for another 150 years," says Aaron Gibson with RK&D Construction.



Crews are currently reconstructing the farm house from the inside out.



"This is just part of the project, and so the inside is going to get renovated, the outside is going to get renovated, and it’s gonna be a new landscape with a parking lot, and then another project to come down the road," says Fulgoni.



The City hopes to surround the house with a community center for weddings, gatherings, and educational opportunities.



This makeover is the latest part of the massive Enos Ranch development.



"It is park space ... you have the auto dealerships ... you have the shopping centers ... you have the school ... you have the apartments to the north," says developer Chuen Ng with the City of Santa Maria.



Managers with the Rec and parks department believe the farm house and its surrounding open space will be an asset to the whole community.



"This house will have multiple uses in a park setting with great gardens and the nice open area for people to utilize. It’ll be a great venue for different events and activities," says Dennis Smitherman with the City of Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department.



The first phase of the project will be focused on structural improvements.



"I’m just excited to see this get cleaned up and to continue to be a strong piece of our community," says Fulgoni.



City managers say the house renovations will cost about $500,000.



The Rec and Parks Department is looking to the community for donations and skilled labor to help complete the next phase of the project.



If you would like to help out, you can contact the City of Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951.