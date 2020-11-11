Skip to Content
COVID-19: Santa Maria Town Center Mall expands with several new stores despite pandemic

SANTA MARIA TOWN CENTER MALL
PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Santa Maria Town Center Mall is picking up momentum both in foot traffic as well as new stores opening.

Get Socked Up is set to open its doors Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

This comes after a new Verizon store and a Mexican cafe opened a few weeks ago.

Find out what store managers as well as the general manager of the mall have to say as the mall quickly expands despite this difficult time on KCOY NewsChannel 12 at 5:00 and 6:00 tonight.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martelotti is a reporter at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

