Falcon 9 Launch of NROL-179 from Vandenberg SFB Scheduled for Early Friday Morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of the NROL-179 mission has been scheduled from Vandenberg SFB's Space Launch Complex 4E for early Friday morning.

The 35-minute launch window will open at 1:40 a.m. and last until 2:15 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2026, and a backup launch window has been designated for the following day, Saturday, June 20 starting at 1:26 a.m.

The mission, on behalf of the National Reconnaissance Office, is intended to add to the existing constellation of surveillance satellites.

"The tagline, 'Strength in Numbers', describes the NRO's [National Reconnaissance Office] new strategy of a proliferated overhead architecture – numerous, smaller satellites designed for capability and resilience," shared the federal intelligence agency founded in 1961, but only publicly acknowledged in 1992.

According to the National Reconnaissance Office, their satellites and other space-based sensors collect data used by more than half a million government users, including two dozen domestic agencies, as well as select scientists who have used its images to predict climate change impacts, assess crop production, and track oil spills.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about ten minutes before liftoff. You can tune in to watch the launch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for sonic booms associated with the launch to be heard across the region, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at launch time.

This will be the third flight for the Falcon 9 booster on this mission which previously launched two Starlink missions.