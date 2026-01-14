Vandenberg Proposes Heavy Launch Capacity, Congressman Raises Community Concerns

VANDENBERG / LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - As Vandenberg Space Force Base pursues more launch capacity, they have issued a proposal — or, what they call a Request For Information (RFI) for heavy launch capacity at the base.

Congressman Salud Carbajal has written a letter to both the Air Force and U.S. Space Force urging thorough evaluation of potential impacts to surrounding environments and communities.

This conversation isn’t necessarily a new one, but the RFI from last month for Space Launch Complex 14 (SLC-14) would break ground into heavy / super-heavy commercial launch capacity.

Congressman Carbajal acknowledges the environmental stewardship VSFB has demonstrated in the past, as well as the benefits heavy commercial launch would bring to the economy, both locally and globally.

Members of the Congressman’s district have been vocal about the impacts of the base’s launches to date, and these impacts involve noise factors from sonic booms, as well as physical effects from the vibrations, including some cracked windows and similar environmental disturbances.

Chief of operations for Space Launch Delta 30, Col. James Horne III, acknowledges these concerns from the community, and appreciates the opportunity to work together for the best benefit of all.

The colonel says the RFI is an invitation, soliciting interest from United States Launch Service Providers who work in space transportation services to lease the land and begin financing, design, construction, operation and continued maintenance of heavy commercial launch infrastructure.

The colonel refers to launch as a “team sport,” and says this proposal has just been made, and there’s a lot of work to be done before a single nail gets hammered.

For that reason, there is time to take the community’s questions and concerns into consideration, and the base is efforting research into methods of noise mitigation.

More public input sessions will be taking place in the near future, and the base is making concerted efforts to be good neighbors as they charge boldly into the future.

