Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 27 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled from Vandenberg SFB on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 10 between 12:54 p.m. and 4:54 p.m. with an estimated liftoff time of 3:40 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below courtesy of SpaceX.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms during the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time.

This will be the 18th flight for the Falcon 9 on this mission which previously launched the following missions: USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20, NROL-145, and 14 prior Starlink missions.