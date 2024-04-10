Falcon 9 launch announced for Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base starting at 7:25 a.m. on Apr. 11.

A back up ten-minute launch window was announced for Friday, Apr. 12, beginning at 7:25 a.m.

The Falcon 9 booster will assist in the launch of USSF-62, a Space Systems Command weather system addition developed at Ball Aerospace in Boulder, Colorado detail Space Systems Command in a press release about the mission.

Ball Aerospace was acquired by BAE Systems in February of this year.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff at SpaceX's X (the website formerly known as twitter) account.

This will be the third mission for the Falcon 9 first stage booster which previously launched two Starlink satellite missions detail SpaceX.