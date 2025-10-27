Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Monday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 28 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg SFB is currently scheduled for liftoff starting at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below, courtesy of SpaceX.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch to be heard across the region, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time of launch.

More details about the impact of launches was detailed in the Department of the Air Force's final environmental impact statement regarding the planned increase in launches from Vandenberg SFB.

This will be the 17 flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched: USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20, NROL-145, and 13 prior Starlink missions.