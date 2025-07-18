Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Friday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled from Vandenberg SFB on Friday, July 18 starting at 8:51 p.m. with backup opportunities until 9:52 p.m. of the same evening.

If necessary, a backup launch window has been designated for the following day, Saturday, July 19 beginning at 9:26 p.m. shared SpaceX.

A live webcast of the missions will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that sequence is shown below.

There is a possibility that people along the Central Coast region may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the launch and how far the sound will travel will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the 14th flight of the booster on this mission which previously launched the following missions: USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20, NROL-145, and ten prior Starlink missions.