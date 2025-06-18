Col. Nick Hague, First Space Force Guardian in Space, Speaks at Vandenberg

LOMPOC, Calif. – U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague, the first active-duty Guardian to travel to space, shared his experience aboard the International Space Station during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday.

Hague launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Sept. 28, 2024, as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission. The flight marked a historic milestone, making him the first active-duty Space Force Guardian to fly to space and one of the first humans to launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

He returned to Earth on March 18, 2025, following a mission that spanned more than 171 days and was extended due to adjustments in the Crew-10 timeline. Hague and his fellow Crew-9 astronauts landed off the coast of Florida aboard the Dragon spacecraft.

While in orbit, Hague participated in more than 150 scientific investigations designed to advance human spaceflight and improve life on Earth. His research focused on critical issues such as blood clotting in microgravity, vision changes in astronauts, and plant growth in space.

On Jan. 16, 2025, he conducted a six-hour spacewalk alongside an Expedition 72 crewmate to replace a station component and service an external research instrument, helping ensure the continued functionality of key systems used for Earth and space observation.

He also completed the Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler virtually—running 10 miles on the station’s treadmill in about 90 minutes, the same time it takes the ISS to complete one orbit around Earth.

Col. Hague, who has now logged more than 350 days in space across multiple missions, called this a pivotal time for young people to pursue careers in the space industry. He emphasized the rapid growth of new technologies and the vital importance of teamwork—a lesson he said was among the most surprising and rewarding aspects of spaceflight.