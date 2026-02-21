What is revenue cycle management in healthcare, and why is it important?

KOTOIMAGES // Shutterstock

In today’s healthcare system, patient care is only one side of the equation. Finances, which factor in how providers get paid for their services, support operational viability. Revenue cycle management (RCM) refers to the end-to-end process that transforms a patient encounter into validated, collectible revenue. A strong system ensures providers are fairly reimbursed, reduces waste and improves the patient experience. Weaknesses in RCM lead to cash flow stress, revenue leakage and administrative burdens.

Here is Millennia’s guide to managing the revenue cycle in healthcare, why it matters and how organizations can strengthen it, especially in the domain of patient payments.

Understanding Revenue Cycle Management

RCM begins as a patient walks through the door, where registration captures demographic and insurance details. Documentation and coding ensure that the services provided are classified correctly, and charges are submitted to insurers, with claims adjusted and payment posted.

However, insurance rarely covers full costs. Patients often receive statements detailing their share of the costs. If these balances are not collected promptly, accounts age, collection costs rise, and revenue is impacted.

RCM also includes reporting and analytics to track performance, highlight denial patterns and guide improvements. For leadership, it provides a financial dashboard that reflects the organization’s health in real time. This variable may determine whether a small practice remains independent or merges due to financial strain.

Key Components of RCM

Each component of RCM plays a role in patient satisfaction and financial stability. These components include:

Insurance verification : RCM processes include insurance verification and authorization, which confirm coverage and required approvals to prevent payment delays that affect organizations’ bottom line.

: RCM processes include insurance verification and authorization, which confirm coverage and required approvals to prevent payment delays that affect organizations’ bottom line. Medical coding : RCM systems translate diagnoses and procedures into standardized codes for claims submission. They also record services and treatments for billing accuracy.

: RCM systems translate diagnoses and procedures into standardized codes for claims submission. They also record services and treatments for billing accuracy. Claims submission : After recording and assigning the correct medical codes, the RCM system sends code claims to payers in compliance with requirements. The system also conducts payment posting, matching received payments to patient accounts.

: After recording and assigning the correct medical codes, the RCM system sends code claims to payers in compliance with requirements. The system also conducts payment posting, matching received payments to patient accounts. Accounts receivable (A/R) management : The system follows up on unpaid claims and balances to assist with patient billing and collections. It issues statements and supports patient payment options.

: The system follows up on unpaid claims and balances to assist with patient billing and collections. It issues statements and supports patient payment options. Reporting and analytics: Administrative teams benefit from automated reporting and analytics tools, where the system tracks financial performance, trends and areas for improvement.

Why RCM Matters

RCM matters because it directly determines whether providers are paid and on time. Strong RCM supports clients, organizations and staff equally through operational efficiency, compliance and financial best practice.

Improves Cash Flow

Standardized coding and billing practices reduce mistakes that cause claim denials or delays. Fewer errors mean steadier cash flow, which improves financial stability. Hospitals and physician practices have ongoing costs such as salaries, supplies, utilities and debt service. Reimbursement delays create stress and force stakeholders to make difficult trade-offs. The American Hospital Association reports that low reimbursement significantly impacts their bottom line, highlighting the need for disciplined RCM practices.

Boosts Operational Efficiency

Automated claim scrubbing, denial prevention and streamlined patient communication reduce manual errors and save staff time. A missed modifier on a claim, an incorrect patient address or a delayed follow-up call can result in uncollected revenue. When staff members focus on exceptions rather than routine tasks, organizations capture more revenue with fewer resources. Accurate data collection also feeds reporting tools, which help stakeholders make informed, data-driven decisions.

Builds Patient Trust

Patients often face bills they don’t fully understand. Confusing statements or inconsistent follow-ups can leave them feeling frustrated. Patients need to better understand their bills, have flexible payment plans and enjoy proactive communication from healthcare providers. Simple billing and accessible payment options also secure returning patients.

Enhances Compliance

RCM ensures operational alignment with payer requirements, federal regulations and industry standards. Strong compliance practices lower the risk of penalties, audits and repayment demands, which protects finances and reputation. Essential regulations include:

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) : HIPAA protects patient health information during billing, claims and data exchanges. RCM systems safeguard electronic health records and financial data.

: HIPAA protects patient health information during billing, claims and data exchanges. RCM systems safeguard electronic health records and financial data. CMS and Medicare regulations : The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services frequently update billing guidelines, coding rules and reimbursement models. Compliance is essential for accurate claims submission and to avoid repayment demands.

: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services frequently update billing guidelines, coding rules and reimbursement models. Compliance is essential for accurate claims submission and to avoid repayment demands. ICD-10-CM and Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) coding standards : Accurate use of diagnosis and procedure codes is necessary for reimbursement.

: Accurate use of diagnosis and procedure codes is necessary for reimbursement. No Surprises Act (2022) : The No Surprises Act prevents unexpected medical bills for patients getting out-of-network care. RCM accounts for transparency in patient cost estimates and billing communications.

: The No Surprises Act prevents unexpected medical bills for patients getting out-of-network care. RCM accounts for transparency in patient cost estimates and billing communications. Office of Inspector General (OIG) oversight: The OIG monitors fraud and abuse. Noncompliance in billing or claims can lead to fines, penalties and reputational damage.

Patient Experience and RCM

Healthcare financial interactions are shifting toward patient-centered models that differ from traditional statements with complex medical jargon that frustrates patients and often delays payments.

Patient-centric billing emphasizes straightforward, transparent communication and flexible payment options. This approach enhances patient satisfaction and accelerates the collection process. Supporting patients through accessible statements, online payment portals and responsive communication builds trust and encourages timely payment in A/R.

The Patient Payment and A/R Domain

The patient portion of the balance is one of the more critical stages of RCM. Patient balances are fragmented, variable and influenced by individual behavior. Providers must strike a balance between financial necessity and patient sensitivity.

A/R follow-up is the structured process of monitoring and resolving unpaid accounts. Dedicated staff or systems track outstanding balances, respond to denials and communicate with payers or patients. When follow-up is inconsistent and balances age beyond 90 days, the likelihood of collection drops significantly. When a patient account reaches 120 days past due, the account is often considered uncollectible.

By tracking key performance indicators such as days in A/R, denial rates, patient recovery rates and write-offs, organizations get visibility into revenue trends. Predictive analytics, powered by artificial intelligence, can identify which accounts are most likely to default and prioritize follow-up.

Key Challenges in Revenue Cycle Management

Even well-resourced healthcare organizations struggle to maintain effective RCM. The complexity of payers, patient expectations and internal systems creates barriers that, if left unchecked, can erode trust and revenue. The most common challenges include:

Claim denials : Rejections often result from incomplete documentation or incorrect patient information.

: Rejections often result from incomplete documentation or incorrect patient information. Change management resistance : Staff often resist new workflows. Without proper training and accountability, even the most advanced tools can fail to deliver results.

: Staff often resist new workflows. Without proper training and accountability, even the most advanced tools can fail to deliver results. Manual overhead : A heavy reliance on manual A/R follow-up extends the days’ sales outstanding and increases costs.

: A heavy reliance on manual A/R follow-up extends the days’ sales outstanding and increases costs. Payer complexity : Each insurer enforces different rules, prior authorizations and denial codes. Keeping pace requires constant monitoring and adaptation.

: Each insurer enforces different rules, prior authorizations and denial codes. Keeping pace requires constant monitoring and adaptation. Shifting reimbursement models : Value-based care and bundled payments complicate billing, as they directly link revenue to outcomes.

: Value-based care and bundled payments complicate billing, as they directly link revenue to outcomes. Coding errors : Mistakes in diagnosis or procedure codes delay payments and may trigger audits.

: Mistakes in diagnosis or procedure codes delay payments and may trigger audits. Ethical risks in collections : Aggressive or unclear billing practices damage patient trust and may discourage future care.

: Aggressive or unclear billing practices damage patient trust and may discourage future care. Regulatory changes: Evolving payer rules and compliance requirements increase risk and complexity.

Manual processes and fragmented systems amplify these problems. Paper-based workflows and disconnected software create inefficiencies, extend timelines and leave revenue uncollected. Limited visibility across systems also makes it more difficult to identify errors early, resulting in increased financial strain and administrative burden.

Technology’s Impact on RCM

With RCM gaining traction, technology, regulation and patient expectations are shifting, with several trends shaping the future landscape. Staying up to date on key developments helps healthcare organizations effectively handle the challenges in RCM.

AI and automation are the foundation of RCM’s impact, with about 46% of hospitals using AI in their RCM operations, according to a 2023 ​​AKASA/Healthcare Financial Management Association Pulse Survey of 450 financial leaders at hospitals across the U.S. This is transforming how organizations handle denials, prioritize accounts and predict payment behavior.

Integration with electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs) improves accuracy and efficiency. When billing systems align with EHR platforms, patient data flows seamlessly from care delivery to claims submission. Connections with other healthcare IT systems, such as practice management software, patient portals and analytics platforms, streamline workflows.

These integrations reduce manual entry and enhance compliance, providing leaders with actionable insights. For these systems to be successful, stakeholders need to keep two pressing matters in mind — cybersecurity and patient expectations.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is a growing issue. Because RCM systems handle sensitive financial and clinical information, they are vulnerable to fraud and ransomware attacks. A Microsoft survey found that 67% of U.S. healthcare organizations experienced a ransomware attack in 2024, representing a 42% increase from the previous year.

Patient Expectations

Patients are increasingly treated as healthcare consumers. They expect transparency and convenience. Providers are responding with real-time cost estimates, payment portals and flexible payment plans. Value-based models are influencing RCM by tying reimbursement to outcomes and quality metrics rather than service volume. This shift requires revenue cycle teams to integrate clinical and financial data more closely than ever before.

Best Practices for Effective Revenue Cycle Management

While each organization has unique needs, following RCM best practices will consistently strengthen revenue cycle performance. Start with a comprehensive gap assessment. Mapping the revenue cycle from registration to collection helps identify areas for improvement. Other priorities include:

Standardizing processes : Consistency across departments and payers through standardized processes reduces variability and prevents errors.

: Consistency across departments and payers through standardized processes reduces variability and prevents errors. Using automation : Layer automation and artificial intelligence where possible. Automated claim scrubbing, eligibility checks and patient outreach reduce manual work. Predictive analytics enables staff to focus on key accounts.

: Layer automation and artificial intelligence where possible. Automated claim scrubbing, eligibility checks and patient outreach reduce manual work. Predictive analytics enables staff to focus on key accounts. Prioritizing data quality : Clean demographic and insurance data at registration prevents downstream delays and denials.

: Clean demographic and insurance data at registration prevents downstream delays and denials. Implementing training: Change management and training are equally important. Support staff with clear instructions, accountability and recognition for improvements.

Put RCM Into Practice

To make these practices actionable, organizations can follow a structured framework:

Assess : Evaluate the current revenue cycle performance and benchmark against industry standards.

: Evaluate the current revenue cycle performance and benchmark against industry standards. Standardize: Regulate workflows for registration, billing, denial management and patient collections.

Regulate workflows for registration, billing, denial management and patient collections. Automate : Automate repetitive tasks such as eligibility checks and payment reminders.

: Automate repetitive tasks such as eligibility checks and payment reminders. Measure : Gauge key performance indicators and create dashboards for leadership visibility.

: Gauge key performance indicators and create dashboards for leadership visibility. Engage : Deliver clear and compassionate financial communication to patients.

: Deliver clear and compassionate financial communication to patients. Refine: Continuously improve strategies based on data-driven insights.

Ethical and Sustainable RCM

RCM is not only about collecting revenue — it’s also about how revenue is collected. Providers must strike a balance between financial recovery, fairness and compassion. Patients with high medical bills may feel overwhelmed. Aggressive or unclear billing practices can lead to distrust and a reluctance to seek future care. Sustainable RCM strategies have clear statements, flexible payment options and respectful communication.

Regulatory compliance is also a key aspect of ethical RCM. Federal and state regulations govern billing, collections and data privacy. Violations carry financial and reputational risks. Strong governance, audit trails and ethical training help organizations stay compliant.

Ultimately, RCM’s goal is to secure the financial resources that enable providers to continue delivering care, rather than creating unnecessary burdens for patients.

The Future of Revenue Cycle Management in Healthcare

The revenue cycle continues to evolve in response to emerging industry priorities and technologies, and AI is the copilot driving all these changes. Providers preparing for future business scaling should track these key trends:

Value-based care : Aligning billing with outcomes encourages efficiency and quality over volume.

: Aligning billing with outcomes encourages efficiency and quality over volume. Interoperability : Seamless data exchanges between systems improve visibility and collaboration.

: Seamless data exchanges between systems improve visibility and collaboration. Predictive analytics: Using data models to forecast denials, payment trends and patient behaviors supports proactive strategies.

Adopting these trends lets healthcare organizations position themselves for financial resilience. Preparing for change requires continuous education, system upgrades and a willingness to adopt new technologies. Investing in agile processes today means stakeholders can more easily navigate ongoing industry shifts, adding greater confidence and stability to the process.

How to Optimize Your Revenue Cycle

RCM is the foundation for sustainable healthcare delivery. By uniting clinical and administrative processes, RCM ensures that providers are reimbursed accurately and patients experience manageable, easy-to-understand billing. Effective RCM reduces errors, improves cash flow and strengthens compliance with evolving regulations. At the same time, it supports a positive patient experience by simplifying payment options and offering clear communication.

As the healthcare landscape becomes increasingly complex, organizations that prioritize strong revenue cycle practices safeguard both their financial health and their ability to deliver quality care. When managed strategically, RCM benefits patients, providers and the entire healthcare system.

