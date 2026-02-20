What is ChatGPT Pulse and how is it changing discovery?

Koshiro K // Shutterstock

So, what is ChatGPT Pulse? ChatGPT Pulse is a mobile AI feature for Pro users that delivers personalized updates and information directly in users’ feeds. This new “push” approach gives brands an opportunity to reach audiences proactively, even before they search for content.

To appear in ChatGPT Pulse, focus on building content that is authoritative, clear, and AI-ready. Establish verified brand profiles, maintain canonical pages, and publish regularly updated, time-stamped content. These steps help your brand get surfaced reliably in Pulse updates and build credibility within this emerging AI-driven channel.

WebFX shares strategies that outline how brands can optimize content, build a Pulse-ready presence, and increase visibility in ChatGPT Pulse.

What is ChatGPT Pulse?

Launched earlier this week, ChatGPT Pulse is a proactive feature from OpenAI that delivers personalized updates based on users’ chats, feedback, and connected apps — all before they search.

With the launch, ChatGPT can now do asynchronous research on your behalf, delivering curated updates from quick dinner ideas to custom workout plans. ChatGPT Pulse is currently available to Pro users on mobile.

ChatGPT Pulse ushers in AI’s “push” era

The launch of ChatGPT Pulse signals a shift in how people discover and engage with brands. Instead of waiting for search queries, ChatGPT Pulse delivers updates directly into users’ feeds, marking one of the first true AI push channels.

For businesses, this means always-on visibility in the tools customers already use and more opportunities to build credibility and early-mover advantage as a trusted source. And with features like ChatGPT Instant Checkout, that discovery-to-purchase journey will happen entirely inside ChatGPT — making visibility even more valuable.

ChatGPT Pulse also signals where AI is headed — monetized discovery experiences. By building organic traction now, brands will be better positioned to capture a first-mover advantage when AI-native ads roll out (anticipated this year).

How to appear in ChatGPT Pulse

Appearing in ChatGPT Pulse requires specific optimization strategies.

To stand out in ChatGPT Pulse, you need AI-ready content built for trust, clarity, and reach. Here are five steps to boost your visibility:

1. Build third-party authority with citations from reputable sites

ChatGPT Pulse prioritizes trusted, credible sources. Citations or links from authority websites and industry experts showcase that credibility.

Similar to traditional SEO — these citations act as votes of confidence, making ChatGPT Pulse (and other AI models) more likely to surface your content.

Strengthen your third-party authority by:

Earning industry mentions in reputable trade publications, news outlets, or blogs.

in reputable trade publications, news outlets, or blogs. Utilizing digital PR to attract backlinks.

to attract backlinks. Publishing original data and research studies that are often cited in articles and reports.

and research studies that are often cited in articles and reports. Collaborating with industry experts on research or content that expands reach.

A steady stream of trusted citations signals to AI platforms and search engines that content is authoritative.

2. Make your content machine-readable with structured data

Your content also needs to be machine-readable, so OpenAI’s crawlers can quickly parse and classify your pages.

Adding structured data to your content provides the clarity and context that AI models like ChatGPT need to surface your pages.

Make sure your content is machine-readable by:

Implementing structured data (Article, FAQ, Product, HowTo schema, etc.) to help AI understand the purpose of your content.

(Article, FAQ, Product, HowTo schema, etc.) to help AI understand the purpose of your content. Adding “last updated” fields to help AI prioritize fresh content (crucial for ChatGPT Pulse feeds)

to help AI prioritize fresh content (crucial for ChatGPT Pulse feeds) Validating schema with Google’s Rich Results Test to ensure accuracy and avoid crawl errors.

Structured data makes your content clear and discoverable in ChatGPT Pulse.

3. Create a verified brand GPT with Actions

Creating a verified brand GPT is a method for gaining visibility in ChatGPT Pulse. These custom GPTs act as your brand’s official presence inside the OpenAI ecosystem, giving you a direct channel for delivering updates and information.

A verified brand GPT signals that your content is authentic and authoritative, and when combined with Actions (custom connections to your APIs and data), you give ChatGPT a real-time pipeline for your brand’s updates.

4. Establish canonical entity pages

Canonical entity pages are your “source of truth” — definitive, authoritative sources AI models use to understand, verify, and surface your brand. Some examples include your “About Us” page, team bios, and product pages.

To create effective canonical entity pages:

Build a brand hub: Create a central “About Us” page that clearly defines your business. Use structured data for your logo, leadership, and locations to help AI connect the dots.

Create a central “About Us” page that clearly defines your business. Use structured data for your logo, leadership, and locations to help AI connect the dots. Create dedicated product and service pages: Develop standalone pages for each product and service you offer with consistent naming, metadata, and schema markup.

Develop standalone pages for each product and service you offer with consistent naming, metadata, and schema markup. Link out to authoritative profiles: Boost credibility by connecting your entity pages to reputable third-party sources like LinkedIn or Google Business Profile.

Maintaining canonical entity pages makes it easier for ChatGPT Pulse to consistently find and surface your updates.

5. Publish Pulse-friendly update streams

ChatGPT Pulse, like other AI models, wants to surface fresh, relevant, and trusted content.

That means your brand needs dynamic update streams to show ongoing activity, whether that’s publishing new blog posts, updating product pages, or releasing new industry research. Consistency is key when it comes to building visibility in ChatGPT Pulse.

Format matters too. AI thrives on structured, time-stamped content that it can easily parse and distribute. In other words, creating predictable, feed-like activity signals your brand is active and authoritative.

Maintaining Pulse-friendly content involves several technical elements:

Allowing OpenAI crawlers by ensuring robots.txt and meta directives don’t block ChatGPT’s agents.

by ensuring robots.txt and meta directives don’t block ChatGPT’s agents. Implementing proper schema markup, like Article, FAQ, Product, and HowTo schema to help ChatGPT Pulse classify your updates.

like Article, FAQ, Product, and HowTo schema to help ChatGPT Pulse classify your updates. Maintaining stable URLs to avoid unnecessary redirects that break continuity.

to avoid unnecessary redirects that break continuity. Adding “last updated” timestamps to give AI machine-readable signals about content freshness.

Publishing Pulse-friendly update streams with the correct technical setup helps maintain a consistent and reliable presence.

This story was produced by WebFX and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.