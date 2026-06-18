Messi’s father ‘is going through a health situation,’ says his family

By Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

(CNN) — Jorge Messi, father of Argentine football star Lionel Messi, “is going through a health situation,” his family said in a statement released Thursday.

“At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within the condition he presents,” the family stated, without providing details about Jorge Messi’s condition.

The family asked to avoid “versions, rumors, and speculation” and requested respect for their privacy.

“In moments like this, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest,” they said.

“We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern we have received, and we ask that the privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy of Jorge and the entire family be preserved during this process,” they added.

CNN reached out to friends of the Messi family for comment.

On Tuesday, during the press conference Messi gave after Argentina’s World Cup debut, the player said he cried after scoring his first goal in that match against Algeria because he has been through “some difficult days.”

“For reasons totally unrelated to football, I went through some difficult, complicated days, but nothing, I thank the entire delegation, all my teammates, because they were, as always, by my side, giving me a lot of strength so I could be OK,” he said.

The statement comes one week after the start of the 2026 World Cup in which Argentina is seeking a second consecutive title and two days after the team’s debut win against Algeria.

In the match against Algeria, Messi scored all three goals with which Argentina won. With that, he reached 16 goals in World Cups and tied Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time top scorers.

About to turn 39 on June 24, Messi is playing in his sixth World Cup. In Qatar 2022, he led the Argentine team to victory after defeating France.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.