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Ventura County

Man Arrested Wednesday After Entering Thousand Oaks Office Building While Armed

Image courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 1:34 pm
Published 1:52 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 33-year-old man was arrested after entering a office building while armed, triggering a building-wide search and an alert for people in the area to shelter in place, Wednesday in Thousand Oaks.

On June 17, around 3:42 p.m., officers were sent to a multi-story office building after a report of a man entering the building while armed with multiple firearms was received stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Deputies secured the building and conducted a search of the building while a VCAlert message was shared out of an abundance of caution with people in the surrounding area asking them to shelter in place during the search noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were able to identify the man as a 33-year-old who was carrying a single handgun in a shoulder holster and was "conducting personal business inside the building" shared the local sheriff's office.

The semi-automatic handgun and shoulder holster seized by Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies on June 17, 2026.

The man did not brandish the handgun at any point while inside the building and he was not a member of law enforcement or building security investigators later confirmed added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located the man near the Oaks Mall and a search of his person and vehicle was conducted resulting in the discovery of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun, several loaded magazines, and narcotics paraphernalia detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man was arrested without incident and booked on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail has been set at $150,000 the local law enforcement agency added.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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