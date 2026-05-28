Introducing The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, CNN’s daily 2026 FIFA World Cup newsletter

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It may be cliché, but it doesn’t make it untrue – there’s nothing quite like the World Cup.

As is true for over a billion fans around the world, my life has been punctuated every four years by the tournament. It evokes memories of pure elation and takes you back to summers spent celebrating goals with strangers in beer gardens.

The World Cup, though, also serves crushing disappointment as very few things can. Heartbreaking penalty kick losses, missed opportunities and summers spent crying … with strangers in beer gardens.

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Off the field, the world will be watching how the United States, Mexico and Canada can safely host the biggest World Cup in history – with the tournament already creating global headlines before a ball is even kicked.

But on the field is where the best action will take place. There will be heroes, villains and everything in between. Teenagers you’ve never heard of will suddenly become household names for the summer, and previous legends of the game will bow out on the biggest stage (looking at you, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo).

Ultimately, nothing can move a group of people like soccer can, especially at a World Cup. It taps into something primal, uniting nations and creating memories that last forever, causing your heart to beat louder than ever before.

If you’re already a soccer fan, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. But if you’re not, get involved. Fall in love with the world’s game, you won’t regret it (or maybe you will when you’re hiding behind the sofa unable to watch the USMNT’s penalty shootout).

This summer, you can think of The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports as your trusty companion to help guide you through the myriad of action and countless storylines that will undoubtedly emerge from the 104 matches being played across the continent.

I, Ben Church, will not be in North America but will instead be following along from London, likely wrapped in an English flag, hoping my beloved Three Lions can finally win their first men’s World Cup since 1966 (It’s Coming Home!).

But you’ll also be hearing from our stellar team live on the ground from host cities across North America, with an email dropping into your inbox every morning that will deliver behind-the-scenes reporting, expert analysis and point you towards the biggest storylines of the day.

And finally, to address the ball-shaped elephant in the room. Yes, we are calling it soccer. And yes, as an Englishman who has called it football his entire life, it does physically hurt me (this despite me being readily aware that “soccer” as a term was also invented in England). But here we are.

I just hope my editor is happy. (Editor’s note: I’m thrilled).

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