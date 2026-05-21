Kyle Busch, a 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, dead at 41

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has died at the age of 41, just hours after his family said he was suffering from a severe illness.

Busch’s family and his team, Richard Childress Racing, announced the news of his death on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, his family posted on social media that Busch was hospitalized with severe illness. The family did not specify the type of illness. He was scheduled to race at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In a statement, NASCAR said it was “heartbroken” by the sudden loss.

“A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement said.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’”

The race series also shared condolences with Busch’s family in the statement, including his older brother, fellow NASCAR driver Kurt Busch.

“Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

Busch was known as a racing icon, winning more races than any other driver throughout NASCAR’s three national series.

The Las Vegas native was in the midst of his 22nd season in NASCAR’s top division, credited with 63 victories over 762 race starts, which ranks ninth on the all-time wins list. His two Cup series titles came in 2015 and 2019, while with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Joe Gibbs Racing honored the team’s former driver Thursday by calling Busch a “fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son. His impact on our organization and on the sport of NASCAR will never be forgotten.”

NASCAR asked for “everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Nicknamed “Rowdy” and “Wild Thing,” Busch made his Cup series debut in 2005 with Hendrick Motorsports and went on to win Rookie of the Year. Three years later, he joined Joe Gibbs Racing and established himself as “the face of Toyota’s NASCAR endeavors,” according to NASCAR.

In 2023, Busch joined Childress, taking over the No. 8 Chevrolet.

His final Cup Series victory came in June 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Last weekend, Busch competed at Dover, winning the Trucks Series race and later finished 17th in the NASCAR All-Star race.

“You never know when the last one is,” Busch told the NASCAR on FOX broadcast after winning the Trucks Series race.

NASCAR driver and former teammate Denny Hamlin said on X, “Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.”

Brad Kesolowski, a long-time NASCAR driver added, “Absolute shock. Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones.”

Organizers of this weekend’s Indy 500 honored Busch by highlighting his wins on the famed track.

“Kyle was one of the most dominant racers in IMS (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) history,” the statement read. IMS added that Busch was a “fan favorite” who “understood what racing and winning at Indianapolis means.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting

The-CNN-Wire

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