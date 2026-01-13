Mike Tomlin steps down as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach after 19 seasons

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The Mike Tomlin era has come to an end in Pittsburgh.

After 19 seasons as head coach of the Steelers, Tomlin made the decision to step down, the team announced Tuesday.

Tomlin – who never had a losing season as the Steelers’ head coach – had a regular-season record of 193 wins, 114 losses and two ties. In the 2008 season, he led Pittsburgh to its last Super Bowl title, beating the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Tomlin also led the team to the AFC title in the 2010 season, losing to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. Tomlin – who had Rodgers as his quarterback this season – and the Steelers lost Monday night in the wild-card round to the Houston Texans in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are a franchise that don’t recycle head coaches: The team’s last three are Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006) and Tomlin starting in 2007.

Now, the Steelers are tasked to find another.

With Tomlin’s departure, there are now nine head coach openings in the NFL.

“During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach,” Steelers president Art Rooney said in a statement. “Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years.

“It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.”

“My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football.”

