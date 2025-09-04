Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot in the back of the head, father says

By Ben Morse, Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Ethan Pritchard, a linebacker for the Florida State (FSU) Seminoles football team, was shot in the back of the head on Sunday and remains in hospital, his father has said.

Speaking to CNN affiliate WFTV, Earl Pritchard said that his son was shot when driving his aunt home from a family event in Havana, Florida.

“He was actually in the car taking my sister around the corner to her daughter’s house to drop her off,” the elder Pritchard said. “They turned the corner, and as soon as they turned the corner, they heard gunshots.”

Earl Pritchard said that his son remains sedated in the hospital and is in a critical condition. He added that doctors are waiting for the swelling in Ethan’s head to decrease before evaluating the damage.

According to CNN affiliate WCTV, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place just before 10 p.m. local time and that Pritchard was found wounded in a vehicle. He was then taken to an intensive care unit at a nearby hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) told CNN that the organization is investigating in coordination with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

A fundraising page has been set up to help cover Pritchard’s medical expenses, with over $80,000 donated at the time of writing.

“Just ask the community and everybody for their prayers,” Earl Pritchard told WFTV while at his son’s side in the ICU.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said on Wednesday that he remains in direct communication with Pritchard’s family.

“I talked to Ethan’s dad this morning. I’m trying to just check on him and check on Ethan. I was able to go by yesterday and for a short period of time,” Norvell told reporters. “It was just limited visitation, but you get a chance just to be there even for just a handful of minutes.

“It was good to be with him. He’s still in stable condition, and we’re going through the process and he’s got all things that are in front. We are absolutely praying for him every day and just trying to be there for our players, too. Yes, it’s one thing on the field, but it’s also off the field. That’s one of their brothers, a guy that they deeply care about and just kind of working through part of the tragedy of what it is.”

Pritchard, who went to Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, committed to Florida State in October 2023 amid interest from other programs.

He was a four-star recruit after enjoying an impressive high school career, recording 75 tackles in his junior year. He was initially a safety before swapping to be a linebacker, according to FSU.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.