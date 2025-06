Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will finalize deal to become a Pittsburgh Steeler, per reports

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Aaron Rodgers is set to become the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback this upcoming season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pelissero reports the 41-year-old QB has told the team that he will fly to Pittsburgh later this week to finalize a deal with the intention to start practicing with the Steelers next week.

The NFL team begins its annual mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

The deal would put an end to months of speculation surrounding the landing place for the Super Bowl XLV champ.

The four-time NFL MVP, who was released by the New York Jets after a frustrating two seasons with the franchise, previously said that he has had multiple frank discussions with the Steelers and its head coach, Mike Tomlin, over the offseason.

In March, he participated in a throwing session with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, which further fueled rumors of a move to the Steel City.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing,” he told “The Pat McAfee Show” in April.

Without Rodgers at the helm, Pittsburgh would lean on Mason Rudolph. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in 2018, spent six seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 season. Rudolph signed a two-year contract in the offseason to return to the Black and Gold.

Steelers great Terry Bradshaw isn’t thrilled with the idea of Rodgers filling his former position.

“What are you going to – bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California and go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there,” Bradshaw said on 103.7 The Buzz’s Morning Mayhem in May, appearing to reference Rodgers’ usage of ayahuasca and other alternative beliefs.

In an interesting twist, the Steelers face the Jets in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.

