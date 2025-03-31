Texas wins Lone Star State showdown over TCU to advance to fourth women’s Final Four

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The Texas Longhorns are heading to the Final Four of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament for the fourth time in program history and first since 2003.

No. 1 seed Texas topped No. 2 seed Texas Christian University 58-47 in the Elite Eight on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Longhorns never trailed in the Lone Star State showdown at Legacy Arena.

It was a defensive battle in the first half. Texas led 23-21 at the half as it held TCU to its lowest-scoring first half this season. The Horned Frogs committed 11 first-half turnovers.

The Longhorns kept TCU’s big three in check.

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith finished with 17 points on 3-of-15 shooting. Senior center Sedona Prince fouled out in the fourth period after scoring just four points and senior guard Madison Conner had 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Sophomore forward Madison Booker led the way for Texas with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Rori Harmon added 13 points and five assists.

Texas becomes the third No. 1 seed to advance to the Final Four after the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks and UCLA Bruins won Sunday.

The Longhorns will next face the reigning national champion and No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Longhorns were 1-1 against the Gamecocks in the regular season, losing 67-50 on January 12 in Columbia, South Carolina, and winning 66-62 on February 9 in Austin, Texas.

Texas lost to South Carolina 64-45 in the SEC tournament final on March 9.

