New York Giants to sign free agent quarterback Russell Wilson

(CNN) — The New York Giants are signing a Super Bowl-winning free agent quarterback to the roster. And despite rumors, it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

The G-Men will sign Russell Wilson, according to league sources, who tell CNN “the agreement is done.”

The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who says that Wilson will sign a one-year contract worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

Wilson later confirmed the news, posting a photograph of MetLife Stadium to X, tagging the Giants with the caption, “Been here before… can’t wait to do it again.”

The 36-year-old Wilson will be entering his 14th season in the NFL this fall.

Wilson played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he was instrumental in leading the Seahawks to their only championship at Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

The 10-time Pro-Bowler joined the Denver Broncos prior to the 2022, but he couldn’t find the success in the Mile High City that he enjoyed in Seattle. With Wilson under center, the Broncos missed the postseason in 2022 and 2023.

After the 2023 season, Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He began the season with an injured calf, but took over the starting role in October and led the team to victory in six of his first seven games at quarterback.

The Steelers stumbled down the stretch however, losing four consecutive games to finish the regular season. Pittsburgh still managed to make the playoffs, but were knocked out in the Wild Card round by the rival Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants have struggled to find consistency from the quarterback position since the retirement of Eli Manning following the 2019 season, and the Giants have only made two playoff appearances since 2011.

The signing of Wilson comes just four days after the Giants signed quarterback Jameis Winston, who started seven games for the Cleveland Browns last year.

