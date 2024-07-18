Open Championship: Rory McIlroy loses ball to train tracks as he and Bryson DeChambeau are derailed by grueling starts

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — It was only last month that Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were dueling for the US Open in the North Carolina sun. Yet, as the duo lumbered around a damp and windy Royal Troon on Thursday, that high-octane shootout might as well have taken place a lifetime ago.

Reigning US Open champion DeChambeau and runner-up McIlroy slogged to slow starts at the 152nd Open Championship in Scotland, carding opening rounds of five-over 76 and 78 respectively to plummet away from the early leaders.

Out to exorcise the demons of yet another heartbreaking major near-miss at Pinehurst No. 2, Northern Ireland’s McIlroy was even-par through his first seven holes before his day began to unravel at the iconic “Postage Stamp” eighth.

The world No. 2 winced in agony as his ball – which looked to have settled on the green of the 118-yard par-three – cruelly trickled into a nearby bunker. It took McIlroy two attempts to escape the sand, his exasperation compounded when his putt for bogey trickled inches past the cup.

That double bogey was followed up by yet another at the par-four 11th, kickstarted by an out of bounds drive that sailed onto the train tracks running down the right side of the fairway.

Forced to take a drop from the tee, McIlroy tapped in for six before more bunker trouble saw him add two more bogeys at the 15th and final holes.

“The course was playing tough,” the 35-year-old told reporters. “The conditions are very difficult in a wind that we haven’t seen so far this week … one of those days where I just didn’t adapt well enough to the conditions.”

It was another bitter day for McIlroy, who had looked on track to end his 10-year wait for a fifth major title at the US Open before he missed two putts from inside four feet across the last two holes to fall one shot shy of DeChambeau.

McIlroy – who had made his previous 496 putts from within three feet – was left inconsolable, speeding away in his car almost immediately after his American rival tapped in for victory before announcing he would be taking a few weeks away from the game to process “probably the toughest” day of his 17-year professional career.

The 26-time PGA Tour winner returned with a tied-fourth finish at last week’s Scottish Open in a strong warm-up for his pursuit of a second Open title, but now faces an uphill battle just to make the weekend, let alone add to the Claret Jug he won at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

“Your misses get punished a lot more this week than last week or even, geez, any week,” McIlroy said.

“All I need to focus on is tomorrow and try to make the cut. That’s all I can focus on.”

DeChambeau: ‘I could have thrown in the towel’

DeChambeau faired only slightly better as he began his chase of a second consecutive major crown, leaving the American to lament the wet weather and his own equipment.

A double bogey at par-five sixth hole – the longest in championship history at 620 yards – proved the lowlight of the LIV Golf star’s round. Having sparked his tee drive into the native area, DeChambeau’s follow-up effort dribbled only a few feet before his subsequent shot careened onto an entirely different fairway.

The 30-year-old was seven-over after another bogey at the 15th hole, but was soon fist-pumping – a celebration that had been a staple of his crowd-wooing US Open win – after lasering a stunning 54-foot eagle putt into the 16th cup.

Two closing pars consolidated a strong finish, leaving DeChambeau to rue a sluggish start.

“I’m just proud of the way I persevered today,” he told reporters.

“Shoot, man, I could have thrown in the towel after nine and could have been like, ‘I’m going home.’ But no, I’ve got a chance tomorrow. I’m excited for the challenge.”

Nicknamed “The Scientist” for his analytical approach to the game and willingness to experiment with new technologies, big-hitting DeChambeau said “equipment-related” issues had compounded his difficulty in adjusting to playing in the rain.

“In colder, firmer conditions the golf ball is not compressing as much, so it’s probably something along those lines,” he added.

“Felt like I was swinging it somewhat okay, just the ball wasn’t coming off in that window that I normally see, so it was a weird day … If I have some putts go in and hit some shots the way I know how to and figure out this equipment stuff, I’ll be good.”

DeChambeau trailed Justin Thomas by eight shots when his compatriot returned to the clubhouse having opened with an impressive three-under 68.

Thomas has struggled for form since capturing his second PGA Championship in 2022, missing the cut in five of his subsequent nine major outings, but looked like his former world No. 1 self as he poured in seven birdies.

“I just want to just keep playing as good as I can,” the world No. 29 told reporters.

“I feel like everything has been turning the right way, and I’ve been working on the right things, just haven’t really had much to show for it. That’s just how this game works sometimes.”

