Gareth Southgate leaves England men’s national team after defeat in Euro 2024 final

(CNN) — Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday he will leave his role as the manager of the England men’s national team.

His decision comes two days after England’s 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

That was the second consecutive final at the European Championships which the Three Lions had lost.

Southgate spent eight years as England’s manager, taking charge of 102 matches.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honor of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” said the 53-year-old Southgate.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

Southgate took charge of England at four major international tournaments, reaching the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup and the quarterfinals in Qatar two years ago.

England had won seven knockout games in the 25 international tournaments since winning the World Cup in 1966 before Southgate took over, and in the four he has been manager of the team, the Three Lions won nine.

After years of underachieving on the international stage since winning the World Cup 58 years ago, Southgate is also credited with instilling a positive atmosphere around the team.

