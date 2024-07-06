Netherlands comes from behind to reach Euro 2024 semifinal with victory over Turkey

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Netherlands came from behind to book its spot in the semifinals of Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory over Turkey on Saturday.

Turkey defender Samet Akaydin had given his side the lead 10 minutes before halftime with a powerful header from a sumptuous Arda Güler cross.

After consistent pressure on the Turkey goal, the Netherlands eventually equalized through a thumping header from defender Stefan de Vrij.

The Netherlands then took the lead six minutes later when Mert Müldür touched the ball into his own net under pressure from Cody Gakpo to score an unfortunate own goal.

The Netherlands will play England in the semifinals on Wednesday, July 10 in Dortmund.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

