North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker now eligible to play following controversial NCAA ruling

(CNN) — North Carolina (UNC) wide receiver Devontez “Tez” Walker is now eligible to play following “new information” the school “failed to provide” previously, the NCAA announced on Thursday.

“It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously,” NCAA president Charlie Baker and Georgia president Jere Morehead, the Division I Board of Directors Chair, said in a statement.

“While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete’s right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards.

“UNC’s behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process UNC’s own staff supported. Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided.”

UNC disputes the NCAA claims.

The school’s director of athletics, Bubba Cunningham, said the governing body’s claim that the NCAA didn’t originally have all the information needed to make the correct eligibility decision was “not accurate.”

Cunningham said on Thursday: “The University submitted all necessary information and documentation as it was made available to us at the time and we still believe Tez met all standards for the waiver in early August.

“It is not clear why the NCAA delayed making the correct decision then, but we are pleased to get to the appropriate resolution now.”

Walker, who has missed the Tar Heels’ first four games after being ruled ineligible to play, said he is “excited and thankful” that the decision has been reversed.

“This hasn’t been easy, but I’m looking forward to putting this in the past and moving forward,” Walker said.

“I always knew UNC was a special place, but it’s proved it over and over again throughout the last few months. I’ve received so much support from the University, the athletics department, my coaches, the staff and my teammates.”

Walker originally enrolled at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) but never played a game at the school after the 2020 football season was canceled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the spring of 2021, Walker transferred to Kent State University, where he played in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, before then transferring to UNC and requesting a waiver that would allow him to play for the Tar Heels immediately, citing mental health issues as the reason for his need to return to his home state.

“Everything that’s transpired over the last few months has been with the sole purpose of helping and supporting him, and now he’s going to have a chance to live his dream,” UNC head coach Mack Brown added.

“We want to express our gratitude to the people at UNC who have worked tirelessly to assist Tez. We never gave up. We also want to thank the NCAA for being willing to re-examine Tez’s case, and ultimately deciding to grant him his eligibility.”

Last month, after the NCAA denied eligibility to Walker, UNC football posted a strongly-worded statement on X, formerly Twitter, from Brown condemning the NCAA’s decision.

“Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I’ve lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport.”

Brown’s statement concluded: “Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!”

Following the statement, the NCAA said some of its committee members have received “violent threats” following the decision.

The Tar Heels, who have started the season 4-0, are scheduled to play Syracuse on Saturday in Chapel Hill. It is unclear if Walker will play.

