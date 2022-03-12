Skip to Content
Martinook breaks tie late in 3rd, Hurricanes top Flyers 3-1

By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Martinook broke a tie with 3:50 remaining, his first goal in 17 games, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1. Martinook’s third goal of the season came on a redirection of Vincent Trocheck’s shot as a long shift was winding down. Steven Lorentz scored first for Carolina, which has earned at least one point in 13 straight home games. Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter with 20.9 seconds left. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves in his first game since March 3 after dealing with an undisclosed ailment, and the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes defeated the last-place Flyers. Derick Brassard scored his 200th NHL goal for the Flyers, whose road losing streak reached 11 games.

