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Lompoc’s Julian Araujo will miss World Cup for Mexico

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Celtic FC
An injury derails Araujo from playing in World Cup
By
Published 10:35 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - 24-year old Julian Araujo of Lompoc was left of the 26-man World Cup final roster for Mexico.

Araujo suffered a quadriceps injury in March while playing internationally in Scotland for Celtic FC which ended his season there.

He has dual U.S./Mexico citizenship and he played youth soccer with the Santa Barbara Soccer Club.

Mexico has the first match at this year's World Cup, June 11th at home against South Africa.

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