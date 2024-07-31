Skip to Content
Former UCSB star pitcher McGreevy wins in his MLB debut

Former Gaucho star Michael McGreevy wins in his MLB debut.
July 31, 2024
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The moment was not too big for Michael McGreevy.

The former UCSB star pitcher made a great first impression for the St. Louis Cardinals as he wins in his Major League Baseball debut.

The 2021 first round draft selection by the Cardinals allowed just one run in seven innings of work in 10-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

McGreevy gave up just 5 hits, walking just one and striking out 3 on 99 pitches.

His first MLB strikeout was against the Rangers Nathaniel Lowe in the second inning.

McGreevy told the Associated Press that he was not nervous.

“A lot of guys didn't believe me,” McGreevy said laughing. “Oh, he's lying in his first couple of minutes here. I was telling the truth. This was exactly what I've been dreaming of since I was little. You don't train for college baseball or minors. You train to be here.”

McGreevy pitched at UCSB from 2019-2021 leading the Gauchos to two NCAA Regional appearances and a Big West title.

