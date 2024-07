It is the furthest any DP Little League Juniors have ever advanced.

DP advances to the Western Regionals in Bend, Oregon.

They win the SoCal State Tournament by beating Vista America LL twice on Friday.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All-Stars continue to shine bright.

