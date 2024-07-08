Former UCSB star Ajay Mitchell scores 14 points in NBA Summer League debut

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. - Ajay Mitchell made his first three shots and went on to score 14 points in his pro debut for Oklahoma City as the NBA Summer League tipped off in Utah.

The former UCSB standout went 6-of-10 from the floor including 2-for-4 from three-point distance.

Mitchell stuffed the box score with 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in a 102-92 Thunder loss to Philadelphia.

The left-handed point guard was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft less than two weeks ago by the Thunder who signed him to a two-way contract over the weekend.

The deal allows Mitchell to play in both the NBA and G-League for the upcoming season.

OKC plays host Utah on Tuesday at 6 p.m.