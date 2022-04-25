8 new members inducted into Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The great eight!

8 new members were inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame.

San Marcos High School golfer Mike Berg who helped start the Royals golf dynasty in the 1990's.

Dos Pueblos High School multi-sport athlete Cyrus Brunner who was a standout in football, wrestling and baseball in the late 1980's and early 1990's. He died tragically in 2006.

Santa Barbara High School water polo superstar Kami Craig who won three U.S. Olympic medals (2 gold, 1 silver) with Team USA.

Santa Barbara High School and Westmont College star soccer player Alfonso Guzman who founded the Dons soccer program in 1972.

Carpinteria High School football lineman David Medina who led the Warriors to a perfect championship season in 1987 and was the CIF Player of the Year.

Carpinteria High School volleyball player Heather Olmstead who has also made her mark in coaching, leading national powerhouse BYU.

Mary Jo Swalley who directed YMCA and Semana Nautica Sports Festival meets and is a legendary swim official.

Dos Pueblos High School volleyball star Carly Wopat who along with her twin sister Sam Wopat led the Chargers to a CIF title in 2009. They also played together at Stanford. Sam Wopat died in 2012 at the age of 19. Carly Wopat is still playing competitive volleyball and is also a firefighter in Los Angeles.