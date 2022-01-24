Former high school football coach Mike Warren dies at 76

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The local sports community in Santa Barbara lost one of its greatest supporters as Mike Warren died on Sunday morning of an apparent heart attack at the age of 76.

Warren always seemed to be at a high school football game or at UCSB watching basketball with his longtime friend Gary Cunningham.

Mike attended plenty of youth sporting events with a big smile on his face while cheering on his grandchildren.

Sports was a huge part of Warren's entire life.

He played football at UCSB in the mid 1960's and graduated college in 1967.

Warren was the head football coach at Carpinteria High School and Lompoc High School.

He left Carpinteria after four years in the early 1970's.

His Lompoc teams made four CIF finals appearances in his 10 years with the Braves.

He left Lompoc in the mid-1980's and returned to UCSB to guide the Gauchos after the school brought football back.

He later returned to Lompoc as an athletic director and later served that same role at Santa Barbara City College.

Warren was a current board member for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

There was a moment of silence at the round table luncheon to honor the man that made a positive impact on so many local athletes.