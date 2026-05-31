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CIF Championship results

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Two local softball teams win CIF titles
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Published 2:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-Southern Section Softball Division 4: Oxnard 3, Mission Viejo 1: Rachel Godoy hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning and Destinee Herrera pitched a complete game to lead the Yellowjackets to title.

CIF-Southern Section Softball Division 5: Northwood 11, Grace 1: Lancers held to just two hits in the loss.

CIF-Central Section Softball Division 4: Mission Prep 3, South 0

CIF-Southern Section Baseball Division 3: Mira Costa 9, Agoura 7: Chargers could not hold a 6-1 lead as the Mustangs erupted for 5 runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth inning.

CIF-Central Section Baseball Division 2: Bakersfield Christian 4, Arroyo Grande 3

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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