San Marcos girls water polo falls at #1 Mater Dei in CIF Open Division pool play

SanMarcosLogoPNG1
Royals are 1-1 in pool play
8:33 pm
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos girls water polo lost at Mater Dei 16-8 as pool play continued in the CIF-Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Charlotte Raisin scored a team-high 3 goals for San Marcos while Shea Estabrook and Ella Grube each added two goals.

Bethany King made 8 blocks in goal for the Royals.

The top seed Monarchs are now 2-0 in pool play while #5 San Marcos is 1-1.

The Royals will host #8 Long Beach Wilson on Wednesday, February 11th at 5 p.m. to finish up pool play.

A San Marcos win will guarantee them of advancing to the next round.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

