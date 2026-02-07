San Marcos girls water polo falls at #1 Mater Dei in CIF Open Division pool play
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos girls water polo lost at Mater Dei 16-8 as pool play continued in the CIF-Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
Charlotte Raisin scored a team-high 3 goals for San Marcos while Shea Estabrook and Ella Grube each added two goals.
Bethany King made 8 blocks in goal for the Royals.
The top seed Monarchs are now 2-0 in pool play while #5 San Marcos is 1-1.
The Royals will host #8 Long Beach Wilson on Wednesday, February 11th at 5 p.m. to finish up pool play.
A San Marcos win will guarantee them of advancing to the next round.