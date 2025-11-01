Skip to Content
High School Sports

CIF-Central Section first round football playoff match-ups

CIF CENTRAL
4 local teams get first round home games
By
Published 10:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT).

First round football games scheduled for Friday, November 7 at 7pm.

Division 1AA: (6) St. Joseph at (3) Clovis West

Division 2: (13) Sunnyside at (4) Arroyo Grande; (10) Lompoc at (7) Central Valley Christian; (11) San Luis Obispo at (6) Lemoore

Division 3: (16) Mission Prep at (1) Shafter; (12) Paso Robles at (5) Kennedy; (15) Righetti at (2) Wasco

Division 4: (1) Templeton has a bye; (11) Dos Palos at (6) Santa Ynez; (10) Atascadero at (7) Nipomo

Division 5: (12) Hoover at (5) Cabrillo; (9) Morro Bay at (8) Delano

8-Player Division: (8) Orcutt Academy at (1) Fresno Christian

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
high school football
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.