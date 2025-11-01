CIF-Central Section first round football playoff match-ups
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT).
First round football games scheduled for Friday, November 7 at 7pm.
Division 1AA: (6) St. Joseph at (3) Clovis West
Division 2: (13) Sunnyside at (4) Arroyo Grande; (10) Lompoc at (7) Central Valley Christian; (11) San Luis Obispo at (6) Lemoore
Division 3: (16) Mission Prep at (1) Shafter; (12) Paso Robles at (5) Kennedy; (15) Righetti at (2) Wasco
Division 4: (1) Templeton has a bye; (11) Dos Palos at (6) Santa Ynez; (10) Atascadero at (7) Nipomo
Division 5: (12) Hoover at (5) Cabrillo; (9) Morro Bay at (8) Delano
8-Player Division: (8) Orcutt Academy at (1) Fresno Christian