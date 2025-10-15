Skip to Content
High School Sports

Battle by the Beach brings top boys basketball teams and players to Santa Barbara

keyt sports generic copy
KEYT
46-team tournament coming to SB
By
Published 10:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Big time high school boys basketball will be in Santa Barbara this weekend for the Battle by the Beach.

Santa Barbara High School head coach Greg Zuffelato is running a 46 team tournament with schools from all over the west coast attending including Utah Prep, PHH Prep, SoCal Prep, Crossroads and LaMirada.

Some of top recruits in the country will be playing such as Gene Roebuck, Shalen Sheppard, Mekhi Robertson, Julius Price(St. Joseph), Anthony Felesi, and Trevon Carter.

Santa Barbara plays Utah Prep on Friday at 7:30 pm and Crossroads on Saturday at 4pm.

Games are taking place at Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and the Page Youth Center.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Battle by the Beach
high school basketball
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.