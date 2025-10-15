Battle by the Beach brings top boys basketball teams and players to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Big time high school boys basketball will be in Santa Barbara this weekend for the Battle by the Beach.

Santa Barbara High School head coach Greg Zuffelato is running a 46 team tournament with schools from all over the west coast attending including Utah Prep, PHH Prep, SoCal Prep, Crossroads and LaMirada.

Some of top recruits in the country will be playing such as Gene Roebuck, Shalen Sheppard, Mekhi Robertson, Julius Price(St. Joseph), Anthony Felesi, and Trevon Carter.

Santa Barbara plays Utah Prep on Friday at 7:30 pm and Crossroads on Saturday at 4pm.

Games are taking place at Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and the Page Youth Center.