High School Sports

Dons off to a solid start to the high school football season

REACTION.00_00_00_17.Still001
Nate Mendoza likes how hard his team is playing on the young season
By
Updated
today at 12:32 am
Published 12:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT).- There is a lot to like with the 2025 Santa Barbara Dons high school football team.

Santa Barbara is off to a 2-1 start and could be undefeated but they could not hold onto a 13-point fourth quarter lead to Corona del Mar two weeks ago.

Dons head coach Nate Mendoza is pleased with how hard his team is playing as they head into a tough game this Friday at undefeated Moorpark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VdcH_K37R4

The Musketeers have outscored their first three opponents 103-26 (Rio Mesa, Centennial and Birmingham).

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara dons

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

