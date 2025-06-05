Skip to Content
High School Sports

Historic baseball season ends for Dos Pueblos in regional semifinal loss

D6E_5363
Entenza Design
Senior Charlie Potter had two hits for the Chargers
By
New
Published 11:12 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos was the last high school baseball team in the 805 area still playing in the playoffs but the Chargers dream season is finally over.

University City of San Diego scored 4 runs in the first inning and they cruised to a 9-1 victory at DP in a CIF-State SoCal Division 3 regional semifinal game.

The Chargers avoided the shutout with a run-scoring single by pinch-hitter Nick Salcido in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Charlie Potter led DP with two hits and reached base three times.

The loss wraps up an historic season for Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers won five playoff games which included a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship game appearance as well the program's first win in a CIF-State playoff game.

Dos Pueblos(23-12) says goodbye to 12 seniors who certainly left their mark on the program.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
dos pueblos chargers
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content