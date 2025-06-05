Historic baseball season ends for Dos Pueblos in regional semifinal loss

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos was the last high school baseball team in the 805 area still playing in the playoffs but the Chargers dream season is finally over.

University City of San Diego scored 4 runs in the first inning and they cruised to a 9-1 victory at DP in a CIF-State SoCal Division 3 regional semifinal game.

The Chargers avoided the shutout with a run-scoring single by pinch-hitter Nick Salcido in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Charlie Potter led DP with two hits and reached base three times.

The loss wraps up an historic season for Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers won five playoff games which included a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship game appearance as well the program's first win in a CIF-State playoff game.

Dos Pueblos(23-12) says goodbye to 12 seniors who certainly left their mark on the program.